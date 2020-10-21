Start a Career at Goodwill NNE
Warehouse Jobs – Goodwill NNE.
Location: 34 Hutcherson Drive Gorham, Maine 04038
Phone: 207-774-6323
For more info, visit their website.
Currently hiring for our Gorham, Maine Warehouse
* Warehouse Associate III (Full Time-2nd Shift)
* Warehouse Associate IV (Full Time-1st Shift), Forklift-certified
* Warehouse Shift Supervisor (Full Time-1st Shift)
Medical, Dental, Vision, generous PTO, store discounts, & professional growth opportunities!
