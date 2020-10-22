Election letters

To the editor,

This is an unsettling time for all of us. The pandemic, the rise of hate groups, the division that seems to have engulfed our country. We need leaders who believe in our shared future — elected officials who have the commitment and courage to lead with compassion and grace, to make science- and fact-based decisions, and to fight for equity and justice.

Anne Carney is the leader we need in the Maine Senate. She has demonstrated her work ethic and is respected by her peers in the Legislature on both sides of the aisle. She will serve our community and our state with distinction. However you choose to vote – by mail or in person – please join me in voting for Anne Carney for the Maine Senate.

Sari Greene

South Portland

To the editor,

As a local activist and community organizer, I am endorsing Jake Kulaw for South Portland School Board. Mr. Kulaw is dedicated to delivering education and extracurricular programs that build our students’ skills for success. Mr. Kulaw believes in equity and inclusion, anti-racist teaching practices, and access to high-quality pre-K education for all families.

Vote for Kulaw on absentee ballot or in-person. Either way, Jake Kulaw is your man.

Margaret Brownlee

South Portland

To the editor,

I have known Stephanie for almost 30 years and I know how hard she works. Many programs in the state such as the first juvenile unit, first domestic violence unit, the first human trafficking unit and the first drug court in Maine have all been started by her. Just imagine the clout she would bring to the Legislature having worked with them for years.

Know that you would have a very hard working senator to represent you on Cape Elizabeth, South Portland and part of Scarborough.

Tony Barrasso

South Portland

To the editor,

Looking over my ballot for South Portland elections it occurs to me that the two smartest guys I know in this town are Claude Morgan (candidate city council) and Jeff Selser (candidate South Portland School Board).

On council, Claude is a critical thinker and the fount of institutional knowledge for that political body. I’m grateful to him for seeking reelection in these trying times and am firmly of the opinion that to lose him now would be a major blow to our city going forward. In all my dealings with Claude I have always found him to be progressive, responsive, sensitive, firm, and even wise in his considerations. His experience and leadership are needed in our city now more than ever.

Jeff, similarly, has given a lot to our community. I know from my own work, some years ago, on the campaign to renovate the high school that without his leadership that effort was easily doomed. Everything changed when Jeff Selser got involved. I know that as a school board member he’ll be laser focused on the well-being and progress of our schools. Jeff understands the issues in that arena better than anybody I have ever met, and his advocacy skills are nonpareil.

The other candidate that jumps out at me this election cycle is Kate Lewis. Kate is running unopposed in District 2. A few years ago, when Kate first ran for office, I opposed her candidacy. I was a complete dope. In her time on council, Kate has proven to be one of our best, a fair and even-handed representative, and a steady and able mayor.

In these uncertain times, I’m more than pleased to have such good candidates to vote for and hopefully represent us going forward.

Ross Little

South Portland

