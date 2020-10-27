GORHAM – Donald Malcolm “Smitty” Smith, 88, died peacefully at home on Saturday, October 24, 2020. A descendent of the Mayflower, Malcolm was born July 15, 1932, in Corinna, Maine, to Donald C. Smith and Ethelyn Skinner Smith. He was a graduate of Corinna Union Academy, class of 1952 and proudly served in the United States Navy during the Korean War.

He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Barbara Dean Merrill Smith whom he met in high school, and by his sons Jeffery Smith and Kevin Smith, nine grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.

Malcolm retired twice from the Shaw Brothers Construction Company and was a lifetime member of the Gorham Lodge of the International Order of Odd Fellows. He was a member of The Orchard Community Church of Gorham.

A private graveside ceremony will be held on Friday, October 30, 2020 at the North Street Cemetery in Gorham.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to The Orchard Community Church of Gorham.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to The Orchard Community

Church of Gorham.

