As the U.S. records more than 200,000 deaths, it has become clear that COVID-19 is one of the greatest challenges our generation will face. As attention focuses on the stark injustices and inequalities everywhere, as well as, the economic devastation caused by the disease the world is also facing:

• The highest level of humanitarian need since 1945

• A record 80 million people displaced by conflict

• 820 million who don’t have enough to eat.

Here at home and abroad, these devastating crises are threatening to erase decades of global progress toward ending poverty. We do not exist in the world alone. We’re endlessly connected to all other countries on earth. Our health, safety, security, economy, culture, progress and global standing are directly linked to the wellbeing of all countries. As citizens, we play a crucial role in solving these global problems and our engagement is vital.

At the same time, spiking global and American social unrest, unemployment, hunger, poverty and deaths from COVID 19, alongside the murders of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, and countless others, magnify the systemic racism that has always existed. Millions of Americans now recognize how much work must be done. These crises demand a global response on a massive scale to balance inequities that harshly impact our most vulnerable citizens. They demand that women be heard because their leadership, resiliency and capacity for change-making are vital for ensuring global health, safety, and recovery for all families. In short, we must treat women as equal.

Our labs, industry and expertise is vital to solving the global challenge of COVID-19. As Mainers, we have always sought to do what is right, not what is easy, and bringing a global mindset to solving COVID-19 is critically important.

I am an advocate for CARE, the global humanitarian organization that has worked for more than 75 years to reduce poverty and eradicate social injustice by working alongside women. I’ve learned that advocacy is powerful and that our representatives listen to our opinions and depend on them to influence their decisions. However, they only listen when citizens show up and use their voices.

Michael Pierce, Orono

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: