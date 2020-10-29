Holiday shopping will be a different experience this year, thanks to COVID-19. Join Press Herald reporter Glenn Jordan and three leaders from Maine’s retail sector for a discussion about how stores are adapting and what shoppers can expect.

Curtis Picard joined the Retail Association of Maine in November of 2007. The Retail Association of Maine is the statewide voice of retailers, founded in 1935. Prior to his current position, Curtis was Vice President of Business Development and International Trade for the Vermont Chamber of Commerce. He was responsible for the VT Chamber’s international trade program with offices in Shanghai, China and Taipei, Taiwan. Picard serves on the board of Topsham Development, Inc., and the Maine Society of Association Executives. He was appointed by Governor Mills to the Economic Recovery Committee. In 2018, Curtis was awarded the J. Thomas Weyant award by the National Retail Federation recognizing the state retail association executive of the year. He graduated from the University of Vermont in 1991 with a B.S. in Business Administration. He is a 2008 graduate of the U.S Chamber of Commerce’s Institute for Organization Management and earned his Certified Association Executive (CAE) designation in 2012