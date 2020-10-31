Patriots (2-4) at Bills (5-2), 1 p.m. (CBS)

Spread: Patriots by 3 1/2

Outlook: New England has won seven in a row and nine of 10 over Buffalo. Now the Bills are up and the Tom Brady-less Pats are down. Neither team has impressed the past three weeks, and Bill Belichick is but one good Cam Newton game from continuing his mastery of the Bills against a really bad defense. Watch it happen.

Prediction: Patriots 27-20

GAME OF THE WEEK

Steelers (6-0) at Ravens (5-1), 1 p.m., CBS.

Spread: Ravens by 31/2

Outlook: What a rivalry! It’s a battle for first place in the AFC North, and the Ravens have scored at least 20 points in 29 straight. On Sunday they can tie Denver (2012-14) for the all-time record. Baltimore is coming off a bye here, which is big, but still give the unbeaten underdog Steelers a big upset shot. The Ravens will find it very tough to run as the Steelers try to force Lamar Jackson to win it with his arm. That extra half point on the bet line is begging a Pittsburgh cover in what sure looks like a field goal’s difference.

Prediction: Ravens 27-24.

UPSET OF THE WEEK

Rams (5-2) at Dolphins (3-3), 1 p.m. (FOX)

Spread: Rams by 31/2

Outlook: Tua Tagovailoa takes over for a “heartbroken” Ryan Fitzpatrick, and Aaron Donald across the line of scrimmage won’t make his baptism any easier. So why the upset call? For this upset to come true Tagovailoa must make quick, sound decisions, the line must give him that extra second in the pocket, and the defense must rise up and insist itself upon a low-scoring game. I see it all happening.

Prediction: Dolphins 23-20.

OTHER GAMES

• Titans (5-1, -6) over At Bengals (1-5-1), 31-20: NFL rushing leader Derrick Henry vs. an awful run defense. And rookie QB Joe Burrow has endured 28 sacks and fumbled eight times behind a bad O-line.

At Browns (5-2, -2 1/2) over Raiders (3-3), 30-27: The Browns have lost Odell Beckham Jr., for the year, and an upset would not surprise. I still like Cleveland, but with all the confidence of a nerd on a first date.

• Colts (4-2, -2 1/2) At Lions (3-3), 28-21: Tipping this one to Indy: The Colts are coming off a bye, are healthier than they’ve been all year and hope to have defensive linchpin Darius Leonard back from injury, which is big.

• At Packers (5-1, -7) over Vikings (1-5), 34-28: The Pack has won three straight in series and make it four here – the gulf in Aaron Rodgers vs. Kirk Cousins is that great.

• At Chiefs (6-1, -19 1/2) over Jets (0-7), 31-13: The Chiefs might win by 40. But I’m not turning down a 191/2-point head start in NFL. Not even here with KC the reigning Super Bowl champ and NYJ maybe hurtling toward 0-16.

• At Broncos (2-4, +3) over Chargers (2-4), 19-17: Denver has won six of the past seven at Mile High and 14 of past 18 overall in the series. I get the point spread, but give me a healthy Drew Lock and Denver’s defense at home.

• Saints (4-2, -4) over At Bears (5-2), 30-17: The Bears come off a short week after playing Monday and have lost five straight to the Saints. Can you see Nick Foles outscoring Drew Brees? Me neither.

• At Seahawks (5-1, -3) over 49ers (4-3), 28-24: The Seahawks (hard to fathom) have lost four straight division games but are on an 11-2 run vs. the 49ers. Russell Wilson will find a way.

• At Eagles (2-4-1, -9) over Cowboys (2-5), 31-10: Ladies and gentlemen, please welcome to this epic battle the two powerhouses of the mighty NFC East! This prime-time stinker as anything but a meeting of two of NFL’s major disappointments.

• Buccaneers (5-2, -10 1/2) over At Giants (1-6), 34-13: Tom Brady is on a 15-1 TDs/picks run in the past five games, backed by a solid defense. But Brady against a regressing Daniel Jones is a colossal mismatch.

Last week: 9-5 overall, 5-9 spread.

Season: 65-39-1, 51-52-2

– Greg Cote, Miami Herald

Related Headlines NFL Week 7

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »