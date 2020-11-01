Social media accounts

https://www.facebook.com/chris.babbidge.2020/

https://www.facebook.com/BabbidgeforKennebunk/

https://legislature.maine.gov/housedems/babbidgec/index.html

Party affiliation:

Democrat

Occupation:

State representative (retired Kennebunk teacher)

Education:

University of Maine, UMPG

Political Experience:

State Legislator, 2004-2008, 2014-present (elected), Committee on Judiciary (128th, 129th legislatures), Joint Committee on Rules (129th), Energy, Utitlites, & Technology Committee (122nd, 127th), Committee on State & Local Government (127th), Natural Resources and Environment Committee (123rd), Stratford Place Condominium Board member, 2014-present, Kennebunk Reengagement Committee, Kennebunk Charter Commission (elected), Kennebunk Comprehensive Plan Committee

Community Organizations:

Unitarian Universalist Church of Kennebunk, Church on the Cape Methodist Church, YMCA Youth and government advisor. Formerly: Kiwanis International, after-school advisor (Political Affairs Club, Student Council, Model Legislature, Model U.N., Citizen Bee, Mock Trial Team, Interact Club, Model Congress, etc.), youth coach (girls and boys tennis, girls basketball, softball, baseball)

Personal information (hobbies, etc.):

Recreation: tennis, walking, kayaking

Enjoyment: taking photographs, reading non-fiction, writing, watching sports with my sons-in-law, looking over family pictures, looking up at Maine’s beauty, and, most of all, conversation with my wife and talking with grandkids

Family status:

Married, three children, seven grandchildren

Years in the Legislature: 2004-2008, 2014-present

Committee assignments (if elected):

Committee on Judiciary (currently, two terms)

Joint Committee on Rules (currently)

Committee on Energy, Utilities, and Technology (two terms)

Committee on Natural Resources and the Environment

Committee on State and Local Government

Q&A

1) Are you satisfied with the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic? If yes, why? If not, what do you think should be done instead?

Yes. Pandemic in all nations and every state, yet in per capita cases, Maine is 49th of 50. The governor and her team saved lives. Economy saw August rebound. Kennebunk Reengagement acted responsibly.

2) As the state tries to balance its upcoming budget in light of the reduction in tax revenue because of the pandemic, how would you decrease expenses or increase revenues?

Both needed. A three-month seasonal increase in the gas tax, combined with a reduction for nine months plus tax deductions for impacted businesses, could raise needed revenue from our 30 million visitors.

3) How does serving as a local politician in your respective party align with the larger goals of that party?

My commitment to the environment, equality, freedom, privacy, government transparency, economic opportunity, social justice, middle class growth, and fairness for the little guy are also Democratic values.

4) What do you think is the most pressing matter that pertains to the next generation of Mainers who may be voting for the first time?

7. Participation! How? 1) VOTE for the better candidate , 2) UNDERSTAND sides of an issue, and 3) ACT to preserve democracy, ensure fairness, & curb man-enhanced crises (ex: harmful climate change).

5) Are you frustrated by the political sniping, exaggeration and even lies between the parties and their supporters that have threatened progress usually reached through respect and reasoned compromise? If so, what will you personally do to make the situation better?

Legislators must work to see each other as individuals. The trusting relationships I have had with Republicans come from an effort to be good-natured, helpful, and honest with each other.

6) If you are elected, is there anything in particular that you hope to accomplish? And briefly, why?

As a Democrat, I will use my experience to help new leaders in the important majority caucus. If we don’t finish in November, we’ll start over in January. Much to do, but economy/budget has to be number 1.

