BIDDEFORD – Thomas P. Carey, 64, of Saco/Biddeford, passed away on Friday, Oct. 23, 2020.

Tom was born in Queens, N.Y. to Paul and Irene Scarlett Carey on March 7, 1956.

He attended schools in New York and New Jersey before his family moved to Winthrop, where he graduated from Winthrop High School. Tom went on to graduate from Northern Maine Vocational Technical Institute with a degree in structural drafting. For the last 16 years, Tom worked as supply chain analyst for Beacon Roofing/Applicator Sales and Service. He was also employed by Biddeford Painting/Biddeford Transport.

Tom always looked forward to spending time with family and friends and Thanksgiving was his favorite holiday. Tom enjoyed playing chess, “Crushing it” on Candy Crush, the New York GIANTS and the Yankees. He also loved boating on Sebago or Cobbossee Lake.

Tom’s biggest passion was playing racquetball at Saco Sport and Fitness. In 2002, Tom reached his highest achievement of CHAMP at the Men’s A Singles at the Racquet and Fitness in Portland. Tom continued to play doubles until two years ago when he was introduced to pickleball. Tom was the glue that kept each circle he was involved with together. He answered the call with no hesitation and asked for nothing in return.

Tom is predeceased by his parents, Paul and Irene Carey; and his brother, Terrance Carey.

Tom is survived by his fiancée, Janet Kramlich and her son, Kyle; his three daughters, Jennifer Carey of Nashua, N.H.; Jessica Carey, her fiancé Josh Rhodes and her daughter Jazlyn of Shrewsbury, Mass.; and Samantha Carey of Kennebunk; two sisters, Paulette and her husband Larry Roy, and Barbara Gunson, brother, Doug and his wife Melody Carey; and many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be 12 to 2 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 7, followed by a private service, at Hobbs Funeral Home, 671 U.S. Route 1, Scarborough.

Tom’s family wishes to extend sincere thanks to the Biddeford Fire and Police Departments.

