SOUTH PORTLAND – Calvin W. Mason, of South Portland, passed away on Oct. 14, 2020 after a long illness. He was born in Portland Nov. 5, 1957.

He graduated from Falmouth High School and attended the University of Maine, Orono and graduated with a degree in forestry. Cal enjoyed holidays and birthday parties with his family. He loved hunting and fishing, and all outdoor activities with his family and friends.

He was predeceased by his parents, Harold and Charlotte Mason.

He is survived by brothers, Robin and wife Gail, of Bridgeton, Martial, of Patten, Jeffery and wife Claudette, of Falmouth, and Rodney and wife Anna, of Owls Head; as well as many nieces and nephews.

He loved his family and stayed in touch with numerous phone calls to all. A private graveside gathering will be held at Riverside Cemetery in Kezar Falls at a later date.

