The Maine Educational Opportunity Center will be hosting free individualized sessions of the Essentials of College Planning for adults 19 and over who are looking for a new career or returning to higher education. The sessions are being held virtually on various days at 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. from Nov. 30 through Dec. 11.

MEOC is funded entirely by the U.S. Department of Education. The program helps qualified adults make the transition towards a new career and relevant educational credentials. The center providse individualized assistance in career planning, stackable credentials, completion of FAFSA, rehabilitation of defaulted loans, and finding the appropriate funding for an individual’s education.

The individualized session lasts approximately an hour. Pre-registration is encouraged.

All services provided by MEOC are free of cost. All sessions are subject to change. To register or for more information, call: 1-800-281-3703 or visit us on the web at http://meoc.maine.edu

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: