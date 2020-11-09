Collections of Maine Historical Society. Order a copy at vintagemaineimages.com, item #17411.

 

A postcard image of Post Office Square, at the corner of Main and Bow streets in Freeport, around 1930.

In commemoration of Maine’s bicentennial this year, The Forecaster is featuring historical highlights and artifacts from our communities’ past 200 years. This feature can be found in print and online every other week.

filed under:
bicentennial, Forecaster News, freeport maine
Related Stories
Latest Articles