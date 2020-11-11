The Rotary Club of Wells recently provided masks to Police and Fire Department personnel in Wells. Through the support of Ted Rossi and the Rossi Family Foundation, Rotary was able to acquire 1,000 masks at no cost to be given to first responders. Ted Rossi is currently a member of the East Hampton Rotary Club in Connecticut and presented the opportunity to Rotary clubs in southern Maine.

“Delivery of 1,000 masks here in Wells is timely as we face an uptick in COVID-19 cases, not only in our community, but also as a nation,” said Rick Coyne, president of the Rotary Club of Wells, in an email. “The Rotary Club is committed to being a key stakeholder in providing support and resources to our community during these challenging times. We greatly appreciate the generous support from the Rossi Family Foundation as it affords us the opportunity to help keep our first responders safe.”

For more information, visit www.rotary.org.

York County Audubon hosts narwhal session

Ever wondered why a narwhal has a tusk? How sperm whales catch squid in the deep dark ocean? Which whale has the biggest tail, lives the longest, and holds the world migration record? That whale “waste” results in great plant plankton blooms in the ocean that produce the oxygen we breath, slow climate change and help create more productive fisheries?

On Tuesday, Nov. 17, York County Audubon will host an online Zoom program featuring Maine marine mammal naturalist and conservationist Zack Klyver. He will give a presentation based on a book he is writing titled “The Narwhal’s Tusk: The Ten Most Remarkable Marine Mammal Adaptations.” Over millions of years of evolution, marine mammal physiology has evolved to take full advantage of the world’s oceans. Marine mammals occupy all oceans and major rivers of the world.

Sound and hearing are incredibly important to marine mammals as sound travels through ocean water four to five times more quickly than air. We will explore the magnificent sound production system called echolocation in Sperm Whales – the largest of the toothed whales and the icon of Moby Dick.

Klyver will draw on his personal travels from around the world, including the Arctic and Antarctica, and his encounter with the oldest known living blue whale in the world. Learn all about the narwhal’s tusk, how deep marine mammals dive, how long they live, and other examples of astounding adaptations. Recent scientific discoveries have also expanded our knowledge around the important role marine mammals play in oxygen production, carbon sequestration, and the regulation of global climate.

Klyver was born in Nairobi, Kenya, in 1968 and grew up in a commercial fishing family in Eastport, Maine, the easternmost city in the United States. He is a graduate of College of the Atlantic in Bar Harbor, and has worked for 30 years as a whale watch naturalist guiding whale and seabird watching tours on the Gulf of Maine and around the world. During that time, he led over 3,000 trips with 600,000 people.

York County Audubon will present the program online. It’s available free of charge, but advance registration is required. To register, visit yorkcountyaudubon.org, and click on the link. After registering, participants will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the program.

Studios on Maine Art Hill to host Yellow Submarine animator

Ron Campbell, director of the 1960s Saturday Morning Cartoon series and one of the animators of the Beatles’ film “Yellow Submarine,” will make a personal appearance at Studios on Maine Art Hill in Lower Village Kennebunk.

Campbell is scheduled to appear Dec. 11-13. The Studios on Maine Art Hill are located at 5 Chase Hill Road.

Campbell will showcase his original Beatles cartoon paintings created since his retirement from his 50-year career in cartoons. The exhibit will also feature paintings from other cartoons that Campbell was involved with throughout the Golden Age of Saturday Morning Television including Scooby-Doo, Rugrats, Smurfs, Flintstones, Jetsons and more.

The exhibit is free, and all works are available for purchase. As a special bonus, Campbell will also paint original remarques on site featuring any one of his cartoon characters for customers who purchase any of his artwork.

For more information, visit www.BeatlesCartoonArtShow.com.

