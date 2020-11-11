GORHAM – Gloria Pierce Nicely, 91 of Mighty St. passed away Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House. She was born in Blue Hill July 16, 1929, the daughter of Kenneth and Olive Pierce.

She attended Blue Hill and Portland Schools. After marrying Charles Nicely she moved to a farmhouse in Gorham. In 1967, two years after the loss of her husband, she relocated to Falmouth. She decided to move back to Gorham to be near her two sons, Felgar and Keith, in 1981. Gloria’s faith and family were always most important to her. She was a member of LifeChurch and volunteered with Project Blessing helping homeless individuals and families transition into housing.

Gloria is survived by her son, Keith Nicely and wife Pam, daughter, Kelley Hunt and husband Jeff, and daughter-in-law Brenda Nicely; grandsons, Kyle Nicely, Paul Nicely and wife Jamie, Craig Nicely and wife Shannon, Jake Nicely and wife Ashley, and Carlos Hunt; and seven great-grandchildren.

She was predeceased by her husbands, Charles Nicely and John Nicely; and son, Felgar Nicely.

