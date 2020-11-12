Mousam River dams at a crossroads

To the editor,

Kennebunk Light and Power has filed with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) its intent to surrender-in-place the Mousam River dams, without looking at the wide cost implications. The district’s administration and trustees must look at the long-term implications of their decision to keeping the dams “in-place:”

· To surrender the license is a complex, time consuming process. Following FERC requirements, Wright-Pierce Engineers suggested it would take eight years to complete the surrender. Without construction of a fish passage, the estimated cost is $1.9 million. Who will bear this cost?

· With idle dam structures remaining in place, and fish passage most likely required by the U.S. Department of Fish and Wildlife, the estimated costs rises to $6 million. Who will bear this cost?

· Should the dams be ordered removed, the cost passed to Kennebunk Light and Power District (i.e. ratepayers) is estimated at $2.8 million. However, and most alarmingly, potential river bottom cleanup and bank restoration following dam removal could potentially result in an increased cost of $28 million. Who will bear this cost?

There is another option.

The KLPD Mousam River dams have not been generating electricity for over three years and the facilities have fallen into disrepair. A Maine company with years of experience in the operation and maintenance of hydro-power dams has contracted with Mousam River Hydro, LLC, a Kennebunk firm, to apply for the operating license with FERC. A KLPD 20-year Power Purchase Agreement contract with Mousam River Hydro, would get these structures operating and functional again, resulting in a projected savings (to KLPD) of $1.3 million.

Through this contract agreement, clean, renewable hydro power could again be generated quickly, efficiently, and with long-term benefits to the ratepayer and the town of Kennebunk if the KLPD administration and trustees would work with Mousam River Hydro, LLC, to operate the dams.

Why does KLPD not want to pursue this option for the town of Kennebunk?

Albert Kolff

Kennebunk

