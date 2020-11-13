We must and can do better

If the headline of Nov. 11 didn’t scare you, “Virus spreading faster in ME than anywhere else in the nation,” I don’t know what will. This is our last opportunity to halt and reverse the virus’ spread in our towns and state. On this Veterans Day when we honor the sacrifices of those who served, we should draw courage from military families who are no strangers to extended deployment and separation from loved ones. They know all too well the reality of missing family life cycle events and holidays. Physical distancing and the wearing of face coverings are our only protection from this killer virus. Since March, most of us have made the necessary adaptations to stay safe. Our schools, health-care providers, public servants, faith communities and businesses have stayed in flex mode to comply with CDC guidelines and executive orders from the governor. It’s the stressor of a lifetime that will likely demarcate what came before and after. But for now our marching orders are clear: we must continue to lockdown and re-envision the holidays with the tools we possess. With charity and service in mind, along with virtual communication technology and the good old fashioned telephone, we can connect with those who are alone and share the bounty of the harvest, the true essence of Thanksgiving.

Joanne Rosenthal,

Brunswick

