BIDDEFORD – Mr. Bigelow Wood Sr., 83, of Biddeford, died on Friday, Nov. 6, 2020 at the Maine Veterans’ House in Scarborough after an extended illness. Born in Paterson, N.J. on Dec. 27, 1936, he was the son of Robert and Virginia (Bigelow) Wood.

He joined the Navy in 1957 and served on the Seabees Battalion. He was in the Carpenter’s Union in New Hampshire and was a proud member. Bigelow also worked in the Seabrook Powerplant.

Bigelow was a profound artist who started his own business, Bigelow’s Feather Art. Bigelow was described as an all-around great guy, a dedicated friend and family man. He proudly invited hundreds to his annual Labor Day Lobster Bakes in York County. He was the kind of man to give anyone the shirt off his back if it meant they wouldn’t go without.

Bigelow is survived by his children and their partners; JB and his wife Jane Shelton, Bigelow Wood Jr. and his partner, Andi Sartori, and daughter-in-law, Heidi Locke. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Sabrina, Shantel, Breanna, Branden, Jocele, Colin, Austin, Rhiannon, Christine and Nikki; and his great-granddaughter, Brenna.

Mr. Wood is predeceased by his wife; his son, Eric; his brother, Robert Wood Jr. and sister, Virginia Kelly.

Due to the Coronavirus, services for Mr. Wood have been postponed until further notice

