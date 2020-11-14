Patriots (3-5) at Ravens (6-2), 8:15 p.m. (NBC)

Spread: Ravens by 7 1/2

Outlook: Man, this looked like a great prime-time matchup! Then Tom Brady left, and New England crashed from dynasty to just another team. The Pats barely beat the Jets last Monday to end a four-game skid, and Baltimore has won 10 road games in a row. Cam Newton’s struggles figure to continue vs. the best defense he’s faced.

Prediction: Ravens 24-13

GAME OF THE WEEK

Bills (7-2) at Cardinals (5-3), 4:05 p.m., CBS

Spread: Cardinals by 1

Outlook: Expect a shootout between two longtime losing franchises suddenly playoff-good behind the emergence of young-star QBs Josh Allen (blessed by the addition of Stefon Diggs) and Kyler Murray. Both are dual threats, but Murray is the master at it with 543 rushing yards, a 7.1 average and eight TDs, all NFL bests for a QB. I’m liking the home team with the much better defense, fueled by a huge day for Murray both in the air and on the ground.

Prediction: Cardinals, 37-27

UPSET OF THE WEEK

Washington (2-6) at Lions (3-5), 1 p.m. (FOX)

Spread: Lions by 31/2

Outlook: Washington QB Alex Smith makes his first start in two years – since that gruesome leg injury on Nov. 18, 2018. I’m feeling Smith stars in a feel-good story Sunday, quite literally inspiring an upset win. And Washington’s pass defense is quite good. The No-Names are still playing hard, and watch them push Lions Coach Matt Patricia a step closer to the firing line.

Prediction: Washington, 20-17

OTHER GAMES

• At Browns (5-3, -3 1/2) over Texans (2-6), 27-24: Deshaun Watson makes Texans a dangerous bad team, and I’m still not sold on the Browns. Cleveland is off a bye, on a 7-2 run at home, and expects RB Nick Chubb back from injury – and Houston’s run D is Charmin soft. Still, the Texans have won five in a row in the series. Give us that half-point and a cover.

• At Packers (6-2, -13) over Jaguars (1-7), 45-16: Aaron Rodgers, Davante Adams and Aaron Jones should have their fantasy owners popping champagne against this Jags defense.

• Eagles (3-4-1, -3 1/2) over At Giants (2-7), 23-20: Philly has beaten the Giants eight in a row and I like ’em here coming off a bye. The Giants are still fighting, so I’ll hedge this bet and put that half-point on a Giants cover.

• Buccaneers (6-3, -5 1/2) over At Panthers (3-6), 34-26: Tom Brady’s 38-3 loss Sunday loss to the Saints was the worst defeat of his career. Carolina comes in with RB Christian McCaffrey (shoulder) unavailable. Watch Brady bounce back big in a shootout.

• At Dolphins (5-3, -2 1/2) over Chargers (2-6), 31-24: The Miami bandwagon is getting crowded and picking up speed. Now is not the time to jump off.

• At Raiders (5-3, -4 1/2) over Broncos (3-5), 24-17: Give us Vegas at home, with Derek Carr and Josh Jacobs delivering a bit more offensive pop than the Broncos usually muster.

• Seahawks (6-2, +1) over At Rams (5-3), 30-27: Seattle’s two losses in the past three games have underlined that the Seahawks are half great – the Russell Wilson/offense half. The once-great D stinks. But the Rams have benefited from soft a schedule. Trust Russ to find a way.

• At Saints (6-2, -10) over 49ers (4-5), 41-17: Coming off an absolute crush of Tom Brady’s Bucs last week, Drew Brees is great as ever at 41, and his defense is top-notch. Healthy, the Niners would have a big shot. As is, they will be overmatched and overwhelmed.

• At Steelers (8-0, -7 1/2) over Bengals (2-5-1), 30-20: Ben Roethlisberger has been in COVID isolation but is expected to play. Cincy is coming off a bye after a nice win over Tennessee and makes a cover very tempting, but Pittsburgh has won 10 straight in this series.

• Vikings (3-5, -2 1/2) over At Bears (5-4), 24-20: Minnesota has won two in a row and Chicago has lost three straight. The Bears tempt as home dogs, but Dalvin Cook leads the way.

Last week: 10-4 overall, 7-7 vs. spread.

Season: 83-49-1, 66-65-2

