RAYMOND – Daniel “Dan” E. Pettingill died unexpectedly on Nov. 11, 2020 at the age of 74.

Dan is survived by his wife of 53 years, Cheryl Pettingill; his daughter, Deborah Lander and son-in-law, Stuart Lander and his grandson Ian Lander and Ian’s girlfriend Lauren Ritter; his daughter, Sarah Caron and son-in-law Dana Caron and his granddaughter Callie Caron; his daughter, Bethany Marquis and his son-in-law Alan Marquis and his grandson Matthew Marquis; his daughter, Margaret Brewer and his son-in-law Jason Brewer; and his grandchildren Daniel and Lizzie Brewer; his sister Betty Hunt, his predeceased sister Dorothy Wilbur; and all his much loved nieces and nephews and their families.

He lived his life to the fullest, always giving to or thinking of others.

To express condolences or to participate in Dan’s online tribute, please visit http://www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com.

His family asks that in his memory please honor him by performing a random act of kindness in lieu of

donations or flowers.

Guest Book