SHAPLEIGH – Nancy L. Hersom, 75, passed away peacefully at her home in Shapleigh on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020 following a brief illness. Nancy was born in Sanford on April 11, 1945, the fourth daughter of Lloyd and Phyllis Burnell. She was raised in Shapleigh and was a 1964 graduate of Sanford High School.

After high school, Nancy worked at the Adams Trucking Company as a bookkeeper. She met her future husband Roy Hersom at the 1965 Acton Fair, and they were married June 4, 1966 at the First Baptist Church in Sanford. They had two children, Michael and Catherine, and Nancy was a stay-at-home mom during their formative years.

Once the children reached middle school, Nancy took a job in the Sanford School Lunch program in order to work a little outside of the home yet be there for her children when they returned from school. Many years later, Nancy left the school lunch program and went to work at the Sanford Institution for Savings until her retirement in 2001.

Nancy was devoted to her family and she loved spending time with them. She was a den mother to her son’s cub scout pack, and a coach to her daughter’s little league softball team. Nancy was a regular at her children’s and grandchildren’s various sporting events, plays, or recitals. And she did not hold back when cheering for them! She was an avid Red Sox fan, and one of her son’s fondest memories is the two of them celebrating at midnight over the telephone when the Red Sox won the World Series in 2004.

Nancy’s favorite hobbies were evening crossword puzzles and gardening, and she was very committed to diet and exercise. Nancy and her husband were famous locally for their daily walks on Main Street, the two of them often seen holding hands. Nancy was an ever present, capable helper to her husband in many of his antique automobile restoration projects. They often would drive to locations in the Midwest or beyond to “pick up parts” she found online. She was especially proud of the 1958 Chevy Bel Air that he restored for her for their 50th wedding anniversary.

Preceding Nancy in death were her parents; her brother, Preston Burnell, her sister, Elizabeth Shields; and her granddaughter, Grace Hersom.

Nancy is survived by her husband of 54 years, Roy Hersom of Shapleigh; her son, Dr. Michael Hersom and his wife Hope of Rockland, her daughter, Catherine Marquis and her husband David of Waterboro; her grandchildren, Hannah, Abby and Nathan Hersom and Ryan, Emily and Lindsey Marquis; sisters, Georgiana Huntress and Marilyn Percy; along with several nieces and nephews.

Visiting hours for family and friends will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 17 from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Carll-Heald and Black Funeral Home, 580 Main St., Springvale. Keeping with current Covid 19 regulations, masks will be required of all in attendance. A funeral service will be privately held for immediate family at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Oakdale Cemetery.

