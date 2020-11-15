SCARBOROUGH – Ralph B. Carver, 83, of Scarborough passed away on Nov. 3, 2020. Ralph was born on Sept. 29, 1937 in Westbrook, the son of Donald and Angelina Carver. He graduated from Deering High School and then joined the United States Marine Corp., where he attained the rank of sergeant.

Ralph was employed at the S.D. Warren Paper Mill for 42 years. He started at the bottom sweeping floors and worked his way up to division manager. He was extremely well liked by everyone.

He was a very devout Christian and involved member of the Community of Grace church. He loved singing in the choir, was an elder of the church and served the community for 39 years. He volunteered at the Root Cellar in Portland doing the “bread run” for over eight years. His greatest passion was helping the people around him, not for thanks, but because he wanted to.

Ralph joined the Fiddle-icious Fiddle Orchestra over 13 years ago, where he played the fiddle. He was an avid violinist but fell in love with the fiddle. Ralph enjoyed golfing and spending the winters in Florida with his wife Ursula. They made many friends while they were in Florida, and ironically, most of them were from Maine.

Ralph was a family man, and his greatest joy was his family. He would sacrifice two weeks of his vacation every summer so his kids could go to summer camp. He never missed any of Michael’s games. It didn’t matter if he was up all night working the night shift. He was there to support his son. His daughter had the same experience with her music. Ralph loved music, and Anna-Marie followed in his footsteps with the violin. He never missed a recital. Later in life, if his children needed anything, he would be there to help.

Ursula and Ralph were married for 59 years, and they were truly together for 59 years. They did everything together, including grocery store runs. Ralph’s primary concern was that Ursula was taken care of when he was gone. Ralph was a wonderful father, husband, neighbor and friend. It wasn’t just his family that could depend on him, it was everyone including strangers.

Predeceased by his parents, Ralph is survived by his loving wife, Ursula; son Michael, daughter Anna-Marie; brothers, Albert and Robert and his sister, Janice, and their families.

Arrangements entrusted to Hobbs Funeral Home, South Portland. Private services were held at Brooklawn Memorial Park Cemetery, Saturday Nov. 7. Online condolences may be expressed at http://www.hobbsfuneralhome.com.

Together we can share the love and good work Ralph shared will all of us.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Ralph’s name to:

The Root Cellar,

94 Washington Ave. #2630,

Portland, ME 04101.

Guest Book