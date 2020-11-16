Daniel Thomas Rush, Esq, an established local attorney and well-loved family man, passed away unexpectedly at the age of 68 from cancer on Monday evening, Nov. 9, 2020, at Southern Maine Health Care in Biddeford.

Dan was born on April 17, 1952 in Houlton, to Robert and Anne Doherty Rush. He grew up working on the family potato farm before attending University of Maine at Orono, where he joined Sigma Chi Fraternity and earned his bachelor’s degree in History in 1975. UMO is also where Dan first met his future wife, Mary Diana Wilson, whom he married in 1979. Upon graduating UMO, he attended Western New England University School of Law in Springfield, Massachusetts, where he obtained his Juris Doctor degree in 1978.

Dan began his law career in Millinocket, where he practiced at a small firm for nine years. After the birth of his first daughter, he and his family moved to Kennebunk in 1987. He established his private practice in 1991, and soon after celebrated the birth of his second daughter. As a solo practitioner, Dan took great pride and care in his work. Over the course of his 42-year career, he formed many close professional relationships and friendships with clients that in many cases spanned decades.

Away from the office, Dan took joy in collecting and restoring antique sports cars, tractors, and trucks, most recently turning his interest toward Internationals and Studebakers. He spent many evenings after dinner in his beloved barn that he designed and built to house his vehicles. Above all else, Dan cherished spending time with his family, taking long walks and drives with his wife, and playing tennis with his daughters.

Dan is survived by his wife of 41 years Mary Diana Wilson Rush of Kennebunk, his daughters Hannah Rose Rush of Austin, Texas, and Olivia Stuart Rush of Portland, Oregon, and nine brothers and sisters and their spouses in various U.S. cities: Lucy Strawbridge of Merrimack, New Hampshire, Jane and Rob Doggett and Barbara Crawford of Seattle, Julie Weber of Hodgdon, Maine, Gwen Dow, Matthew and Elaine Rush, and Stephen and Wanita Rush of Houlton, Maine, Bobby and Gloria Rush of Las Vegas, and Chris and Martha Rush of Lake Worth, Florida, as well as many loving nieces and nephews throughout the country.

Due to coronavirus safety concerns, a celebration of life event will be held in the future.

Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made to the Kennebunk Land Trust, 6 Brown St, Suite 2, Kennebunk, ME 04043 or online at www.kennebunklandtrust.org/donate/ in Dan’s memory.

