New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees said in an Instagram post he ”will be back in no time,” his first public comments since he reportedly received word that he has at least five broken ribs and a collapsed lung.

Brees broke at least two ribs on his right side Sunday after being tackled by San Francisco 49ers defensive end Kentavius Street, and doctors believe that those broken ribs punctured the lung on his right side, according to ESPN. However, medical imaging showed that Brees also has at least three broken ribs on his left side, ESPN reported.

Brees missed only that one play in the immediacy of his hit, then came back in to hand the ball off to running back Alvin Kamara for a touchdown.

Brees, while feeling “terrible,” returned to orchestrate another two-minute drill, going 5 of 6 with a touchdown pass to Kamara before halftime.

“I had to find a way,” Brees said Sunday.

However, when he came back out of intermission and was going through his warmup throws, he knew he wouldn’t be able to perform effectively and handed the game to quarterback Jameis Winston.

THE NFL WILL have an all-Black officiating crew for the first time in league history when the Rams play the Buccaneers on Monday night.

“This historic Week 11 crew is a testament to the countless and immeasurable contributions of Black officials to the game, their exemplary performance, and to the power of inclusion that is the hallmark of this great game,” said Troy Vincent, NFL executive vice president of football operations.

The crew consists of: referee Jerome Boger, umpire Barry Anderson, down judge Julian Mapp, line judge Carl Johnson, side judge Dale Shaw, field judge Anthony Jeffries and back judge Greg Steed.

Five members of the crew work together regularly. Johnson and Steed will join the group for this game. The crew has a combined 89 seasons in the league and has worked six Super Bowls.

GIANTS: New York placed placekicker Graham Gano on the reserve COVID-19 list after announcing earlier Tuesday the team announced players would be working remotely after a player tested positive. The Giants learned of the result Monday night and Gano immediately self-isolated.

Two close contacts, both staff members, were identified and told to remain home. The Giants (3-7) have a bye this weekend. Players were to meet Tuesday and Wednesday and then have the rest of the week off. The team is working with the NFL’s chief medical officer on the problem.

WASHINGTON: Washington says a player has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. It’s the first such instance in the organization this season.

The club says it was notified Monday night, the player self-isolated, contact tracing was initiated and close contacts were told to quarantine. Washington is now in the NFL’s intensive COVID-19 protocol.

It’s unclear if this positive test result puts Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals in jeopardy. Washington already announced no fans will be allowed after hosting 3,000 for its last home game.

FALCONS: Atlanta placed wide receiver Laquon Treadwell on the reserve/COVID-19 list. He joins defensive end Dante Fowler Jr. as the team’s second player currently on the list. Fowler was placed on the list last week.

Treadwell, a fifth-year player who signed with Atlanta in March, has spent the last 10 weeks on the practice squad.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »