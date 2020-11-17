Scott Charles Cantrell 1962 – 2020 WEST BATH – Scott Charles Cantrell, 58, of Sabino Road died unexpectedly of natural causes on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020 doing what he loved, hunting in the Rockwood area. He was born in Bath on July 24, 1962, son of George and Janenine Cantrell. Scott, “CAN MAN” graduated from Morse High School in the class of 1980. He could sell ketchup to a lady in a white dress, and went on to found Cantrell’s Seafood, established in Topsham, with a fleet of trucks dispatching fresh seafood throughout Central Maine. A towering teddy bear with the gift of gab— feared by some, but beloved by more, from here clear to the county— he made lifelong friendships wherever he went. Lionhearted with a self-proclaimed soft spot for the underdog, he was revered as a fighter, the man you’d want in your corner. In his early retirement, he savored life and celebrated sobriety. Charismatic and witty- he gave nicknames as compliments, rocked the dashboard piano and loved nothing more than a good pair of sweats, an apple fritter with a cold glass of milk, anything by Stevie Nicks and today’s sports page. In his countless years of coaching, volunteering and mentoring, he changed lives and touched many hearts. He joins his beloved father and Weimaraner, Rexie. Scott is survived by his mother Janenine Cantrell of Brunswick; his brother Stephen Cantrell and wife Elizabeth of Walhalla, S. Carolina; son and successor, Andy Cantrell and his fiancé, Taylor Gregory of Brunswick, and daughter, Katie Cantrell Gonzales and her husband AJ Gonzales of Houston, Texas, but was most invigorated by his dream team of grandbabies: Nataleigh running point, and his boys, Avery, Cash, Rocco and Caiden down in the paint. Baseline! Visiting hours will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020 at Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High Street, Bath. No regrets- please share your stories and memories online at http://www.Daiglefuneralhome.com . Memorial contributions may be made to: Maine Keeper of the Outdoors at keeperofthemaineoutdoors.org/donate

