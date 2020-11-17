PORTLAND – Timothy Francis Allen, 38, was born March 25, 1982, in Machias and passed away too soon on Nov. 13, 2020.

Timmy left this world quickly and was taken on brilliant white wings to walk with the angels.

He was famous for his generous heart and wonderful sense of humor.

His red hair, beautiful blue eyes and warm smile always shined through when he walked into the room.

Timmy worked as a chef with the “old original crew” at the Salt Water Grille. He spent many a night making the crew laugh as they hustled through their shift.

Those who knew Timmy are left with a wonderful memory of his humor and his gift of genuine friendship as well as broken hearts. He loved going to concerts and collected many movies as a hobby. He enjoyed visiting and listening to his dad play guitar and sing. His family was everything important to him.

He has left behind his father and mother, Maurice and Lillian Allen; two brothers, Matthew Allen and fiancé Aryn Chase, and his brother, Maurice Allen Jr.; four loving nieces, Emma, Lilijana, Riley, and Eliza; many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends are left with heavy hearts.

Timmy’s presence will be missed forever by those who knew him and loved him.

Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m., on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, at Jones, Rich and Barnes Funeral Home, 199 Woodford Street, Portland. A funeral service will be held Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, at 11 a.m., at Jones Rich and Barnes Funeral Home. His final resting place will be at Evergreen Cemetery, Portland Maine.

