Thank you to District 8 voters

To the editor,

I thank the voters of House District 8 in Kennebunk for their expression of trust. I congratulate my opponent, Todd DiFede, and all candidates in the area for putting themselves up to public scrutiny and giving voters a democratic choice. I am very grateful to townspeople who contributed a $5 qualifying contribution to the Clean Election Fund or had the courage to display a Babbidge sign.

I congratulate all, regardless of party, who exercised their first amendment right to express their political opinions publicly. Kennebunk voters of all persuasions turned out, including a record 6,600 who, in this time of COVID, made the special effort to submit their ballot before election day. Let us all be grateful for yet another successful election in this American experiment where a diverse society settles its differences peacefully at the ballot box.

Christopher W. Babbidge

Kennebunk

