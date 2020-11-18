Ronald James Askin, 87, of York Beach, passed away on Nov. 13, 2020. He was born on April 4, 1933 in Brooklyn. He was the son of Marie and John Askin. Ron grew up in Brooklyn, where he graduated from Haaren High School. His grandmother and uncle, Eddie Hines, lived in their home while Ron was growing up; and both were influential in Ron’s life and his dream of becoming a pilot.

Uncle Eddie would point his finger at Ron, saying these wise words, “You can do it.” Later in his life, Ron would share this story with his children and grandchildren, always encouraging that they could do anything they put their mind to and pointing his finger, just like Uncle Eddie.

Ron enlisted in the U.S. Marines at age 16, serving two years before he went to college at Long Island University. While in college, he worked nights for Eastern Airlines cleaning airplanes. He joined the Army National Guard as a 2nd Lieutenant. After completing two years of college, he entered Officer’s Candidate School and began his service. During this time he completed primary flight training, advanced flight training, earned his wings and then proceeded to helicopter school.

In 1956, Ron married his neighborhood sweetheart and love of his life, Joan Baiardi, and she joined him while he completed his training. He then returned to Eastern Airlines and worked in flight operations until he became a pilot with them in 1962. Ron and Joan had five children during these years. With each new promotion and move, he would present it to Joan and the family as “it’s another adventure.” He flew a range of airplanes from DC-9s to Boeing 747s. He spent many years as a captain with Eastern Airlines and retired in 1988 at the age of 55.

Ron formed many lifelong friends during his years at Eastern, while living in Miami, Long Island, and Bow, New Hampshire. Ron often talked of his fond memories of sailing the Miami to Nassau sailboat race, boating on Lake Winnipesaukee, renovating and operating a gentlemen’s farm with his family in Bow and traveling in the USA and Europe. Ron and Joan loved their time traveling in RVs, owning several over the years from the original truck camper all the way to a full-size Class A mobile home.

Upon retirement, they began spending time living between Sarasota, Florida, and York Beach. Ron’s love of airplanes was evident from his boyhood days of watching planes and dreaming of being a pilot, to the endless hours he spent building model airplanes after retirement.

Ron volunteered throughout his life, including service for several organizations in Bow, including the Community Men’s Club, fire department, Pioneer Snow Mobile Club and served a term as selectman. His volunteering continued with Pat’s Peak Ski Patrol, York Beach Fire Department, Sarasota Memorial Hospital, Marine Corps League and the Retired Eastern Airline Pilot Association.

He loved his time at the beaches and along the sea, spending time in York Harbor, and helping on lobster boats. Ron was constantly on the move, walking the beach, attending grandchildren’s sporting events, seeking to enjoy life to the fullest. In the later years, Ron and Joan lived at Sentry Hill Retirement Community in York Harbor where they were at each other’s side every single day.

He is predeceased by his wife of 62 years, Joan Askin. He leaves behind their five children: two sons, Dr. Stephen Askin of Kennebunk, and Keith Askin of North Port, Florida; three daughters, Donna Morrison and her husband Tim of Bow, Lisa Quiet and her husband Kevin of Falmouth, Maine, Genay Snell and her husband Douglas of Overland Park, Kansas, and his seven beloved grandchildren whom he loved dearly and was very proud of. In addition, he leaves behind his brother, John Askin, San Antonio, and his sister, Mary Askin Phillips, Princeton, N.J., and sister in law, Marylou Stabile of Staten Island; and many nieces and nephews.

A private family interment with military honors will be held at the N.H. Veteran’s Cemetery in Boscawen at a later date.

The family wishes to thank all of the kind and compassionate caregivers and staff at Sentry Hill in York Harbor and Beacon Hospice of Portsmouth, New Hampshire. Visit www.lucaseatonfuneralhome.com.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous