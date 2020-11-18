TOPSHAM — Topsham’s Parks and Recreation Department is accepting registrations for winter ski programs. Local residents may register online at topshamparksrec.com. New users will have to create a family account to register and pay online for each program; call 725-1726 for more.

Learn to Ski at Lost Valley

Lessons, rentals and tickets will be offered at the valley’s group rate on Friday nights Jan. 8, 15, 22, 29 and Feb. 5 and 12. Lessons are held 6-7:15 p.m. Lift tickets are valid from 3-8 p.m. Lessons are for children ages 7 through eighth grade and minimum of 48 inches tall (Children under age 7 or 48 inches tall are not eligible for lessons, but welcome with an adult). Lift tickets and rentals are available for all other children, teens and adults. Children in grade 5 and under must be accompanied by an adult for at least the first two sessions.

Rentals are available, but there will be no in-person fittings. Be prepared to provide the height, weight, shoe size and level of skier/rider upon registration. Topsham Parks and Recreation requires helmets for every program participant under age 18. Helmets are available for rent as well.

Lodge space will be limited to 100 people and monitored.

Package rates are as follows: lesson, lift ticket and rental, $249; lesson and lift ticket, $154; lift ticket and rental, $200; lift ticket only, $105; helmet, $20.

Shawnee Peak ski passes

Starting Jan. 6, passes will be available on Wednesdays, both day and night, throughout the season except for the week of February vacation.

New season passes will be available from pick-up boxes on the exterior of the building. Rental equipment can be purchased directly through Shawnee Peak. Renters get to keep the equipment for the entire season, including a helmet.

The number of people in the lodge and other warming areas will be limited.

The Parks and Recreation Department needs 20 people to secure group rates for a seasonal rental package for $199 that includes skis, boots, poles and a helmet, or a snowboard, snowboard boots and a helmet.

