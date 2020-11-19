For the fourth consecutive year, more than 1,400 museum stores representing all 50 states and the District of Columbia, 22 countries, and five continents will offer inspired shopping at museums and cultural institutions during Museum Store Sunday. The event takes place on Nov. 29.

The Museum Mercantile at the Brick Store Museum will participate in the signature annual initiative and join museum stores worldwide by offering gifts filled with inspiration and educational value to consumers, with all purchases supporting its parent institution and the artisans and craftspeople who create many of the gifts found in museum stores.

This year, the Brick Store Museum has installed the Holiday Showcase, an expanded-shop within the museum’s historic buildings to show off fine art and craft from York County artists. The Holiday Showcase seeks to replace the fairs and festivals that artists often count upon throughout the year for their income – many of which have disappeared in 2020. Support of this Holiday Showcase means shoppers will help both independent artists and the museum flourish in this strange year.

The Holiday Showcase runs from Nov. 21 through Dec. 20, with free admission to the museum sponsored by H.M. Payson and Biddeford Savings as a special holiday treat.

Blue Anderson, president of the Museum Store Association Board of Directors and director of Visitor Services for the Columbia River Maritime Museum, said, “This year it’s more important than ever to support local cultural institutions — many of which have been closed for months due to COVID-19 restrictions. On Museum Store Sunday, we encourage shoppers to ‘Be a Patron’ at their favorite museum stores to not only find inspiring, creative, and educational gifts for friends and family, but to also lend much needed support to these important venues.

“Whether online or in person, Museum Store Sunday is a wonderful opportunity for consumers around the world to shop local, support artisans and small suppliers, give back to the community, and find unique gifts for loved ones.”

During these uncertain times, shoppers can look forward to Museum Store Sunday as the global annual day to Be a Patron – and shop conscientiously and support museum stores and their missions worldwide. While there is only one Museum Store Sunday each year, everyone is encouraged to Be a Patron of museums and museum stores all year round.

For more information on events and promotions during Museum Store Sunday at the Brick Store Museum, visit www.brickstoremuseum.org and follow on social media @BrickStoreMuseum.

