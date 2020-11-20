FALMOUTH — Maine State Ballet kicks off its 44th season with a complimentary narrated film entitled “The Nutcracker Behind the Mask.”

Set in early 19th century Germany, the ballet still tells the classic tale of the Nutcracker and Clara’s visit to the land of the Sugar Plum Fairy. Elizabeth Chadbourne dances the role of Clara for her first time. Arie Eiten returns as the Nutcracker Prince. Rhiannon Pelletier reprises the role of Sugar Plum Fairy. Jonathan Miele returns as the mysterious Uncle Drosselmeyer. Glenn Davis and Juliette Lauzier appear as Judge and Mrs. Stahlbalm, Clara’s parents.

Choreography by former New York City Ballet dancer and Artistic Director Linda MacArthur Miele. Sets, costumes (and masks!) designed by Gail Csoboth.

Maine State Ballet will be accepting donations, but the complimentary show will be available for viewing from Nov. 27-Dec. 12 on Maine State Ballet’s Facebook page, Instagram and mainestateballet.org.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: