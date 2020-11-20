FALMOUTH — Maine State Ballet kicks off its 44th season with a complimentary narrated film entitled “The Nutcracker Behind the Mask.”
Set in early 19th century Germany, the ballet still tells the classic tale of the Nutcracker and Clara’s visit to the land of the Sugar Plum Fairy. Elizabeth Chadbourne dances the role of Clara for her first time. Arie Eiten returns as the Nutcracker Prince. Rhiannon Pelletier reprises the role of Sugar Plum Fairy. Jonathan Miele returns as the mysterious Uncle Drosselmeyer. Glenn Davis and Juliette Lauzier appear as Judge and Mrs. Stahlbalm, Clara’s parents.
Choreography by former New York City Ballet dancer and Artistic Director Linda MacArthur Miele. Sets, costumes (and masks!) designed by Gail Csoboth.
Maine State Ballet will be accepting donations, but the complimentary show will be available for viewing from Nov. 27-Dec. 12 on Maine State Ballet’s Facebook page, Instagram and mainestateballet.org.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Times Record
‘Antiques Roadshow’ appraiser to host virtual talk with Brunswick library
-
Scarborough Leader
Scarborough Board of Education deciding whether to hold remote learning on snow days
-
Times Record
Chocolate Church presents book featuring creations from Maine, beyond
-
Scarborough Leader
Scarborough schools Transporation Department has ‘stepped up” to make students safe
-
Times Record
Maine State Ballet to present “Nutcracker Behind the Mask”