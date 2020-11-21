ROME, N.Y. – Betty A. Rumery Fox-Irving, 82, of Rome, N.Y. passed away peacefully with family by her side on Nov. 10, 2020.

She was born August 1, 1938, in Portland, a daughter of the late Clifford and Mary Watson Rumery. Betty was united in marriage to Robert Irving on July 16, 1988, in Poland, N.Y.; he died on April 26, 1995.

Betty is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Tina and Peder Messina of Rome, two sons and a daughter-in-law, William G. Fox Jr. of Raytown, Mo., and Scott E. and Kelly Fox of Rome; a sister, Marian Rumery.

She was predeceased by a brother, Clifford M. Rumery Norton.

A memorial service was held at Barry Funeral Home, 807 W. Chestnut St., Rome, N.Y.

