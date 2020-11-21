WINDHAM – Lucille L. Bernier, 87, from Windham, went peacefully home to join her mother in the arms of Our Lord, Jesus Christ, on Oct. 25, 2020.

Lucille was born in Levis, Province Quebec, Canada, on March 29, 1933. She was the daughter of Yvonne and Phileaus Lambert, the fifth of their 10 children. She grew up on a farm in rural Canada, where her love of gardening and appreciation of the value of hard work originated. She brought those attributes with her when she immigrated to Maine as a young woman in the early 1950s.

Lucille had a strong, determined nature. She also had a profound sense of love and devotion. Her connection with her grandson, Nick, was special and deep. The lifetime fishing license she gave him will always be a poignant reminder to him of their connection and their shared love of the outdoors. She also had a remarkable connection with her granddaughter, Emily. Just the mention of Emily’s name would make Lucille brighten. Lucille enjoyed Emily’s music and playing with Emily, and they played a little game that brought them both a lot of joy. Much of Lucille’s spirit lives on in Emily.

Lucille is predeceased by her parents; as well as her daughter, Marie-Darlene.

She is survived by her son, Allen Bernier, her son, James Bernier and his wife Sabrina Bernier, her daughter, Debbie Bernier and her husband Michael Greene, and her daughter, Wendyjean Nason and her husband Christopher Nason. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Cristi, Nicholas, Kristopher and his wife Brooke, Ashlee, and Emily, her step-grandchildren Brandi, Jayson, Jackie, Chelsea and Chrystal; her great-grandchildren, Alexis, Laci, and Meredith, her step-great-grandchildren, Brooke, Ethan, Dylan, Antonio, Garen, Nathan, Lena, and Olivia; and her step-great-great-grandchild, Roscoe.

A private service will be planned by Lucille’s family.

