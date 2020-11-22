WESTBROOK – Barbara Faraday Feeney, loving wife, devoted mother, and accomplished musician.Barbara, daughter of Florence and Robert Faraday passed away peacefully on Monday, Nov. 16, 2020. She grew up in South Portland where she attended public schools, graduating with the class of 1941 from SPHS. Second only to her family, Barbara’s passion was music. A student of Ocy Downs and Dr. Alfred Brinkler, Barbara demonstrated an early talent for the piano and organ, and her music connected her to people for the rest of her life. She was also proud to be a member of the American Guild of Organists for over 60 years. After graduating from Shaws Business College, Barbara worked for the Boston Maine Railroad where she met her future husband, Patrick Feeney. In 1948, shortly after Corporeal Feeney returned from the Pacific Theater of WWII, he and Barbara married in Los Angeles and made their home there for the next 56 years. At first, Barbara worked for Mobil Oil and climbed the corporate ladder to become an executive secretary. A decade later, her daughter was born and forever altered Barbara’s career plans.Over her lifetime, Barbara’s contributions to the musical community were widespread. As a piano teacher and church organist, Barbara enjoyed time with students, accompanying choirs, and performing in churches of various denominations. In addition to providing music for services, weddings, and funerals, Barbara accompanied a group of singers who were professionals by day and performers around Southern California on weekends and evenings.One humorous family memory is when Barbara performed at a luncheon where Ronald Reagan just happened to be the guest speaker. Forever after, she delighted in telling people that she played the piano for Ronald Reagan. In the summer of 2004, as she and Patrick prepared to leave their California home and return to Maine, Barbara’s church presented her with a Hollywood Star plaque to honor her contributions to music in Los Angeles County. Though a professional musician and secretary, Barbara’s favorite roles were wife and mother. Her family meant the world to her. She had a special place in her heart for her in-laws, nieces, and nephews. The Feeney clan is a close bunch, and after Barbara and Patrick returned to Maine, the family bonds only grew tighter. Barbara is predeceased by her husband, Patrick Joseph Feeney; her parents; and one sister, Ruth Graber. She is survived by her daughter, Patricia Valley; son-in-law, David Valley; and sisters-in-law, Ellen Lombardi, Katherine Conroy, and Patty Feeney, and brother-in-law, Fred Conroy. She will also be fondly remembered by her nieces, Cyndy Cote, Maureen Lembo, Marilyn Morais, Karen Wyman, Karen McCann, and nephews, Chris, Matt, and Jim Conroy, Tommy Lombardi, Charlie, Jim, John Feeney; and many wonderful grandnieces and nephews too numerous to name individually.. Barbara’s family is grateful for the exemplary care and compassion she received at Avita of Stroudwater and for the amazing heroes at Northern Light Hospice. They are also forever indebted to two extraordinary angels who made it possible to keep Barbara in her home for as long as possible, Sandy and Ursula. Services will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of the Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home of South Portland. To view Barbara’s obituary page, or to share an online condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent toNorthern Light Hospice,P.O. Box 679,Portland, ME 04104

Guest Book