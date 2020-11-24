SACO

Festival of Trees drive-thru display kicks off Friday

Dyer Library and Saco Museum will kick off its 16th annual Festival of Trees celebration this Friday, featuring an outdoor display that can be viewed from 4 to 10 p.m. nightly through Dec. 30 at 371 Main St.

This year’s theme, “A Season of Gratitude,” will feature decorated trees at both the Dyer Library and Saco Museum sides of the parking lot to create a “drive-thru” style holiday experience.

Enter the parking lot from Main Street and exit onto Middle Street when doing the drive-thru. Admission is free

There will be a photo booth area for those last-minute holiday cards. Please respect each others’ space in this area.

LOVELL

United Church of Christ taking orders for holiday sale

Lovell United Church of Christ is now taking orders for its Drive-up Holiday Sale

at 1174 Main St.

Balsam wreaths and berry bowls will be sold from 10 a.m. to noon on Dec. 5. To pre-order those items, call Elsa Newhouse at 928-3100.

On Dec. 5, the church will light the town tree at the Charlotte Hobbs Memorial Library. We hear there may even be a special visitor waving to folks as they pass by! Take a drive along Main Street to view the holiday lights and stop by the Church of Christ between 4:30 and 5:30 to pick up a special treat.

WATERVILLE

Children’s Discovery Museum scheduling phone calls with Santa

The Children’s Discovery Museum will begin its Kringleville 2020 telephone calls with Santa – this year in a virtual format – using the Zoom platform for video and phone calls every weekend between Thanksgiving and Christmas.

Registration is on a first-come, first-served basis. Please text the Kringleville Scheduling Center at 956-0334 to schedule your time slot.

In your message, include your name, email, children’s names and anything else you’d like to mention to Santa and Mrs. Claus.

For more information, email [email protected]overymuseum.org.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: