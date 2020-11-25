Gilbert Ovila Lamarre, 90, of Kennebunkport, formerly of Longmeadow, Massachusetts, passed away on Nov. 9, 2020.

He leaves a daughter, Martha Lamarre McCoy (Andrew); two sons, Mark Lamarre (Victoria) and David Lamarre; four grandchildren, Olivia, Emily, Jack and Elise Lamarre; two brothers, Clement Lamarre (Brenda) and Andre Lamarre (Mindy); and numerous other relatives and friends. He was predeceased by his beloved wife of 52 years, Ruth (Hefner) Lamarre, his parents, Venelda and Ovila Lamarre, and five sisters.

Gil was passionate about education and literacy and earned his doctorate in education from Boston University. He was a dedicated teacher and mentor to thousands of students and other educators. His varied career included service as principal of the U.S. Air Force school in Misawa, Japan, consultant for the Bureau of Indian Affairs, school principal and director of reading for the Longmeadow school system, assistant professor of education at various colleges, and president of regional reading and teachers’ associations.

His devotion to his students and his energy, sense of humor and enthusiasm were legendary.

Born to French-speaking parents in Sanford on Jan. 17, 1930, Gil raised his family in York and Longmeadow, eventually retiring to Kennebunkport. A man of many talents and interests, he had a beautiful singing voice and read widely.

He particularly loved ice hockey and skating, and devoted countless hours to crafting an ice rink for his children every year. In retirement, he enjoyed puzzle-making, volunteering with the Kennebunkport Historical Society, sports and bird-watching, and eventually arrived at an uneasy truce with the local squirrels.

Gil was laid to rest alongside Ruth on Nov. 13 in the New Notre Dame Cemetery, Southbridge, Massachusetts.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Gil’s memory to: Louis T. Graves Memorial Public Library, P.O. Box 391, Kennebunkport, ME 04046 or online at https://graveslibrary.org/support/.

