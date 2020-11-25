Dennis J. Smith, 65, an established local business owner, passed away on Nov. 18, 2020 at the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough after a brief battle with cancer.

Dennis was born on Feb. 15, 1955, in Westfield, Massachusetts, to James R. and Pearl O. (Renaud) Smith. Born into a family of nine, he attended schools in Blandford, Massachusetts, with his siblings and learned a strong work ethic that carried throughout his life.

While both living in Wells, Dennis met his future wife, Susan, at a late-night bottle club and moved to Kennebunk in 1980.

Dennis worked as a carpenter, painter, and millwright for over 30 years. His time as a millwright allowed him to travel to power plants along the East Coast. In 2004, he and his wife formed DJS Building & Restoration where they remodeled client homes and restored several older homes in southern Maine together. His construction career allowed him to form many friendships with clients that spanned several years.

He and his wife also were able to finally fulfill a lifelong dream of owning a horse farm by establishing Eastmark Farm in Kennebunk where they provide lessons, horse training, and boarding.

Dennis is lovingly survived by his wife and best friend of 37 years, Susan P. (Bennett) Smith of Kennebunk, his daughter Jassy A. Jones and husband Barry of Kennebunk, his sister Jeanne Costantakos and husband, Scott, of Jupiter, Florida, and several nieces and nephews. Dennis was also eagerly awaiting the arrival of his first grandchild who is due any day now.

Dennis was predeceased by his siblings, Patrick J. Smith, James E. Smith, Michael J. Smith, Nancy J. DiSessa, Jacqueline Hebert, Judith A. Francis-Cox, and Patricia (Sam) J. Place.

The family will be hosting a small celebration of life at their farm where you are invited to share stories and memories. The celebration of life was held at 25 Eastmark Dr. Kennebunk, on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020. To leave a message of condolence for the family, please visit www.autumngreenfuneralhome.com.

The Autumn Green Funeral Home is respectfully handling arrangements.

