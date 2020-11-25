SCARBOROUGH – Joyce Hansen Stiles, 81, of Cumberland, passed away peacefully on Nov. 22, 2020.

She was born in Portland on July 12, 1939, the daughter of George W. and Harriett D. (Hynes) Hansen.

Joyce attended Portland area schools, graduating from Portland High School in 1958. In 1960, Joyce graduated from Westbrook Junior College.

Joyce’s greatest pleasure in life was her family. She enjoyed spending as much time as she could with family. Her favorite holiday was Christmas. She was a huge fan of the Greely High School athletic teams which her children and grandchildren were part of. Joyce also enjoyed the 4-H events at the Cumberland Fair. She had a great love of animals and especially loved her cat named Kitty-Kitty.

She is survived by her husband, William C. Stiles Sr. to whom she was married on August 25, 1961; five children, Judith (Richard) Scott, Debora (Mark) McGinty, Carol Stiles, Linda (John) Bickford and William (Sara) Stiles Jr. She is also survived by 16 grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren; her brothers, Edward (Toni) Hansen and George (Margaret) Hansen.

She was predeceased by her parents; and brother, Tracy Hansen.

A special thanks to the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough for the care they provided.

A graveside funeral celebrating the life of Joyce will be held at Farris Cemetery, Cumberland, on Saturday, Nov. 28 at 1 p.m. Due to COVID-19, we ask all attending to wear a mask.

You may offer your condolences or share your memories of Joyce at http://www.jonesrichandbarnes.com.

In lieu of flowers,

donations may be made in Joyce Stiles name to:

Cumberland Food Pantry-4H program

290 Tuttle Rd.

Cumberland, ME 04021

or

Gosnell Memorial

Hospice House

390 U.S. Route 1

Scarborough, ME

04074-9928

