While traditional conference all-star teams aren’t being named this fall (although some schools have selected a few individuals as all-stars), the Maine Soccer Coaches’ Association last week did choose All-Region and All-State teams for the 2020 season.

And to no one’s surprise, many standouts from Forecaster Country were honored.

All-Region selections

The Southern Maine Class A girls’ team included Cheverus junior forward Julia Kratzer, Falmouth senior back Izzy Dyer, senior midfielder Devin Quinn and junior goalkeeper Jordan Wolf, Portland senior forward Toni Stevenson and Scarborough senior back Lily Davis, sophomore forward Ali Mokriski and senior forward Grace Pettingill.

The Southern Class B squad featured Cape Elizabeth junior midfielder Maggie Cochran, senior back Sami Olsen and junior forward Emily Supple, Freeport senior midfielder Carly Intraversato and senior forward Rachel Wall, Greely senior back Hannah Cornish, Morse senior back Meghan Clifford and Yarmouth senior midfielder Parker Harnett.

Waynflete senior midfielder Kilee Sherry was named to the Southern Class C team.

The Southern Class D squad included North Yarmouth Academy junior back Eliza Chace, sophomore midfielder Angel Huntsman and junior midfielder Jasmine Huntsman.

Brunswick senior midfielder Emma Banks and junior goalkeeper Ainsley Snell were named to the Northern Class A team.

On the boys’ side, the Southern Class A squad featured Deering senior midfielder Ben Chatterjee, Falmouth senior midfielders Rion Dos Santos and Sam Gearan and senior forward Gus Ford, Portland senior back Max Cheever and senior goalkeeper Henry Flynn and Scarborough senior forward Zach Chaisson, sophomore forward Zander Haskell and senior midfielder Ryan Stimson.

The Southern Class B team included Cape Elizabeth senior forward Nick Clifford, Freeport senior midfielder Cam Strong, Greely senior midfielder Lucas Goettel and senior back Jonathon Piesik, Morse senior back Maxon Brochu and Yarmouth junior midfielder Steve Fulton, senior midfielder Baden McLaughlin and senior back Evan Van Lonkhuyzen.

In Southern Class C, Waynflete senior backs Ben Adey and Aidan Kieffer and senior midfielder Joey Ansel-Mullen were honored.

In Southern Class D, NYA junior goalkeeper Michael Belleau and Greater Portland Christian School senior back Micah LaSalle and senior midfielder Owen Mann were selected.

In Northern Class A, Brunswick senior back Luke Cheseldine and senior midfielder Lane Foshee, along with Mt. Ararat senior back Jonah Zell, were honored.

All-State

Many of the same players earned All-State honors as well.

The girls’ Southern Maine state team included Cape Elizabeth’s Maggie Cochran, Sami Olsen and Emily Supple, Cheverus’ Julia Kratzer, Falmouth’s Izzy Dyer and Jordan Wolf, Morse’s Meghan Clifford and Scarborough’s Grace Pettingill.

The girls’ Northern Maine state team featured Brunswick’s Emma Banks.

On the boys’ side, the Southern Maine state team included Falmouth’s Rion Dos Santos, Gus Ford and Sam Gearan, Freeport’s Cam Strong, Morse’s Maxon Brochu, Scarborough’s Zach Chaisson and Zander Haskell, Waynflete’s Ben Adey, Joey Ansel-Mullen and Aidan Kieffer and Yarmouth’s Evan Van Lonkhuyzen.

Brunswick’s Lane Foushee made the Northern Maine state team.

