OCEAN PARK – Thomas D. Parker, 72, of Ocean Park, and Kingston, N.H., died unexpectedly on Nov. 22, 2020 at Exeter Hospital.

Born, raised and educated in Attleboro, Mass., son of the late Herbert C. and Hazel (Waterman) Parker, he graduated from Attleboro High School in 1966, where he was active in sports teams. He attended Nasson College and took a hiatus from his studies to serve as a staff sergeant in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He was a member of the 101st Airborne Screaming Eagles and was a recipient of the Air Medal for “meritorious achievement”. Following his honorable discharge from the service, he completed his bachelor’s degree from Nasson in 1974 and later went on to receive his master’s degree in Educational Administration from the University of Southern Maine in 1989.

Tom’s career in education spanned 35 years as a teacher, counselor, vice-principal and principal in school districts in Wells, Arundel, and South Berwick, as well as in Plaistow and Alton Bay, N.H., until his retirement in 2010. Tom was known for his dedication to students’ success and he made an effort to know every student.

Tom enjoyed a lifelong love of fishing and was truly most comfortable seaside, in a boat, on the surf or in the marsh (when the tides were right) with a fishing pole in his hands. He worked summers as a captain of fishing boats out of Perkin’s Cove in Ogunquit and Wells Harbor, Wells. He brought laughter to many with his great (sometimes twisted) sense of humor. An avid reader he also enjoyed crossword and jumble puzzles. He enjoyed soccer and ice hockey.

He will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his loving companion of 19 years, Lori Buswell, and her two daughters, Samantha and Margaret Diemand; a sister, Susan (Parker) Jeal and her husband Peter of San Francisco, Calif., a sister, Wendy (Parker) Wheeler of Attleboro, Mass., and a brother, Steven Parker and his wife Louise of North Attleboro, Mass.; and his dog, Bailey.

He was predeceased by a sister, Linda (Parker) Snyder.

A celebration of life service will be held in the summer of 2021.

In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorial donations be made to

Dana-Farber Cancer Institute,

(In memory of Tom Parker)

450 Brookline Ave.,

Boston, MA 02215,

to support the work of Lori and her many co-workers.

