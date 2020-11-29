OLD ORCHARD BEACH – Roger Joseph McPherson, 95, of Old Orchard Beach, passed away Nov. 22, 2020 after a period of declining health. Roger was the son of Dennis and Alice (Gamash) McPherson and was born Nov. 21, 1925 at his grandmother’s house in St. John.

Roger grew up with five sisters and a brother. Roger shared many stories of a youth spent hunting, fishing, picking potatoes and working in logging camps as a cook alongside his father.

In the early 1940s, Roger joined the exodus of people from the County seeking work in the various industries contributing to the war efforts and settled down in Old Orchard Beach. He worked at Saco Lowell as an electrician’s helper until 1944 when he joined the Armed Services. He was assigned to the 393rd Infantry, 99th Division in the European Theatre. Roger fought in Germany from late 1944 to the spring of 1945 when he was wounded in combat on St. Patrick’s Day. He was among some of the last troops to cross the Ludendorff Bridge before it collapsed in March. Roger was awarded the Bronze Star for Meritorious Service on the ground and the Purple Heart.

After his honorable discharge in 1946 he returned to Old Orchard Beach. Here he met and married Mary (Mady) Lutzuk, another northern transplant from Van Buren. Together they raised three sons. Roger worked his entire life as a commercial/industrial electrician and took great pride in being a lifelong member of the IBEW Local 567.

After retiring, one of his favorite pastimes was being a “sidewalk superintendent” for many of the projects around the Old Orchard area. He had a collection of hard hats that were given to him by the project supervisors. Roger also enjoyed his many trips to the Moosehead Region with his brother-in-law Charlie and nephew Chuck. He loved to fish with his buddies Paul and Gordon, although we suspect that a good part of his excursions involved Allen’s, lots of lying and animated stories. For many years Roger would plant his garden, an activity he enjoyed into his 90s.

Roger is survived by his sons, James of Harpswell, Paul and wife Linda of Hamden and Michael and wife Debra of Old Orchard Beach; seven grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and a sister, Theresa Tulley.

A spring graveside service with military honors will be held in May at the Southern Maine Veterans Cemetery in Springvale.

A spring graveside service with military honors will be held in May at the Southern Maine Veterans Cemetery in Springvale.

In lieu of flowers,

donations in Roger’s memory, at the family’s request, can be given to your favorite charity.

