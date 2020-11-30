Clifton P. Morgan 1936 – 2020 CUNDYS HARBOR – On Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, Clifton P. Morgan, known as Cliff, C.P., Dri-Ki, Papa, Uncle and Brother, passed away at age 84. Clifton died peacefully with is family at his side at CMMC in Lewiston, Maine. Clifton was born on Aug. 20, 1936, in Brunswick, to Ernest (Pat) and Vera Morgan, Morgan. He lived all his life in Cundys Harbor, Harpswell. He went to school in Cundys Harbor, graduated from Brunswick High School in 1956 and he then joined the U.S. Coast Guard in 1955 and served until 1964. On July 7, 1962, Clifton married Barbara Hayward. After the Coast Guard he returned to his love of lobstering, shrimping and scalloping. Clifton was especially fond of lobstering. He loved his family, friends and community dearly. Family gatherings, island picnics, going to camp, hunting, fishing and hanging out at Watson’s Store were among his favorite things to do. Clifton also enjoyed watching the Boston Red Sox, New England Patriots and taking Sunday rides for ice cream. Clifton is survived by his wife of 58 years, Barbara, their three children; daughter, Corleen and husband Carl Anderson Jr. of Harpswell, son, Gareth (Gary) Morgan and his wife Charlene of Cundys Harbor and son, Randy Morgan and wife Anita of Cathance Township, Maine. Clifton is also survived by nine grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, his sisters; Jo Gowen and Rhonda Thompson, his brothers; Gareth (Gary) Anderson, Steve Gowen, Ross Gowen, Chuck Gowen, Chris Gowen and Sean Gowen. Clifton was predeceased by his parents, Ernest and Vera Morgan, his stepmothers, Phyllis Alexander-Morgan and Maxine lambert-Morgan and by his sisters, Elizabeth Morgan and Melinda Prossor. Services will be held sometime in late spring or summer. Arrangements are under the care of Funeral Alternatives, 46 Bath Road, Brunswick. Condolences may be expressed at http://www.funeralalternatives.net. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Clifton’s memory to the Cundys Harbor Fire Department, 837 Cundy’s Harbor Road Harpswell, ME 04079

