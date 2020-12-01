SACO

Join a Zoom chat with author Leslie Lambert Rounds

Join writer, historian and Dyer Library and Saco Museum Executive Director Leslie Lambert Rounds at 7 p.m. Tuesday for a Zoom book talk on her latest work, “I Have Struck Mrs. Cochran With a Stake: Sleepwalking, Insanity, and the Trial of Abraham Prescott.”

The talk will examine the strange story of Abraham Prescott, a teenage farmhand who was accused of murder in Pembroke, New Hampshire, during the 1830s. The book is available on Amazon.

E-mail [email protected] to receive a Zoom link for this online event.

Mrs. Claus visits during Festival of Trees

The 16th annual Festival of Trees at the Dyer Library and Saco Museum continues this week with a special visit with Mrs. Claus at noon Saturday at 371 Main St.

North Pole’s first lady will hand out goodies for the children, including a take-away bag filled with wrapped treats and a craft project.

Space is limited and advanced reservations required by calling 283-3861 ext. 102.

BUXTON

Christmas Fair at the First Congregational Church

The First Congregational Church of Buxton will hold its annual Christmas Fair on Facebook Live this year.

All the event’s traditional favorites will be available, including holiday wreaths, fudge, pies, cookies and mini-breads – pre-order using the form on the church’s Facebook page “the first congregational church of Buxton,” or call the church at 929-4252.

Gift baskets to be auctioned can be found on the Facebook page and can be picked up from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.

The yearly hot lunch also will be available through advance reservation. The meal will include fish chowder, mac ‘n cheese, a homemade roll and a cookie.

SCARBOROUGH

Kids First Center auction continues through Saturday

The Kids First Center’s silent auction continues taking online bids through 7 p.m. Saturday, featuring daily featured items and an online virtual open house from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Friday via Zoom Meeting ID: 865 4006 3678.

Support the mission of the Kids First family at this one-stop holiday marketplace. Holiday attire is optional.

PORTLAND

Portland Piano Trio 240 Strings concert Thursday

The Portland Piano Trio 240 Strings will perform a livestreamed concert at 7 p.m. Thursday.

Violinist Tracey Jasas-Hardel, cellist Wayne Smith and pianist Anastasia Antonacos make up the resident ensemble of 240 Strings.

To learn more, please visit 240strings.org or call 207-221-2613. Check the 240 Strings Facebook page or 240strings.org for the link to the concert.

LEWISTON/PORTLAND/SANFORD

Three aid events planned for Maine veterans

Maine Bureau of Vets Services Mobile Homeless Veterans’ will host three Stand Down events over the next few weeks to connect vets with needed resources and distribute cold weather supplies, winter clothing, care packages and non-perishable food items.

The first event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday at the Lewiston Vet Center Parkway Complex at 35 Westminster St., with two additional events planned, during the same hours, for Dec. 8 at Deering Oaks in Portland and Dec. 15 at 628 Main St. in Springvale.

Contacts are Rebecca Labonte at 446-0168 or email [email protected] or call Jarad Greeley at 699-7186 or email [email protected]

NEW GLOUCESTER

Shaker Virtual Christmas Fair being held through Saturday

The United Society of Shakers will host its Shaker Virtual Christmas Fair, with limited quantity items available online through Saturday.

Purchase Shaker fruitcake, biscuits, sugared nuts, stuffed dates, Shaker made crafts and more at maineshakers.com/shop, pay securely online and pick up holiday treats at Shaker Village at a contactless pick-up tent from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily through Friday, and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at 707 Shaker Road. Items also can be shipped.

For more details, call 926-4597, email [email protected] or go to maineshakers.com.

BIDDEFORD/SACO

Downtown Holiday Ride to be held Friday

Biddeford and Saco are celebrating the holidays in a new way this year, offering a Downtown Holiday Ride from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday to take in a lights and sights-filled ride along Main Street, from Biddeford to Saco.

This year, Heart of Biddeford’s Design Committee collaborated with downtown businesses, La Kermesse, the City of Biddeford, and volunteers from UNE, to add several new lighting features to the downtown.

“We invited Santa and two real reindeer, and we’ve arranged a gift for every car,” said Delilah Poupore, director at Heart of Biddeford. “We think kids will enjoy a search for giant polar bears in store windows too. During COVID, we really want to find ways to have some togetherness in physically-distanced ways.”

At Santa’s drive-through in Biddeford, Santa’s elves will be socially distanced and safely collecting non-perishable food items and winter clothing essentials for families in need. Cash donations collected Friday and online will purchase food, clothing, and home heating relief.

The route starts where Main Street meets Elm in Biddeford. After a stop through Santa’s Drive-Through in the City Hall parking lot to receive a special gift, drivers will continue down Main Street toward Saco. The trip goes “over the river and up York Hill” to Saco’s Main Street for a stop near the post office, where each car will receive another treat.

For more details, go to Heart of Biddeford’s and Saco Main Street’s Facebook pages or at HeartofBiddeford.org.

WISCASSET

Holiday Gift Shop schedules raffle, other events

The Wiscasset Holiday Gift Shop will offer one-of-a-kind gift items from a large selection of regional artisans during Wiscasset Holiday Marketfest. The gift shop will accept payment by charge card. Gift shop hours are from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, at 75 Main St. in Wiscasset Village.

For more event details, raffle locations, and other information go to wiscassetholidaymarketfest.com and browse the calendar.

BRUNSWICK

Appraiser to assess old and rare books

Curtis Memorial Library will offer a virtual presentation by Ken Gloss on the value of old and rare books at noon Thursday via Zoom.

Gloss is the proprietor of the internationally known Brattle Book Shop in Boston’s Downtown Crossing section and a frequent guest appraiser on PBS’ Antiques Roadshow.

He will talk about and show some of his favorite finds as well as explain what makes a book go up in value. There is also a Q&A session after his talk.

To participate in the Zoom session, join here: us02web.zoom.us/j/84779932358.

