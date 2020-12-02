A Maine Audubon membership is the perfect gift for friends, family, coworkers, your child’s teacher, or anyone who loves nature and wildlife! Add a bird feeder and a chickadee plush to create a fun wildlife-watching bundle. Or choose from a wide selection of bird feeders, optics, books, sustainable home products, and more, all available at our nature store for curbside pick-up. A $100 value
20 Gilsland Farm Road, Falmouth ME 04106
207-781-2330
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Business
Pasadena bucks Los Angeles County to offer alfresco dining
-
Times Record
New winter market announced as temporary tenant for historic Freeport building
-
Business
Maine’s infrastructure gets a C- from America’s civil engineers
-
Times Record
BIW begins work on latest destroyer
-
Times Record
Bowdoinham on the hook for traffic light fix