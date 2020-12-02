Mary Jane Harding 1958 – 2020 TOPSHAM – Mary Jane Harding, 62, died Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, after a long battle with breast cancer. She was born on August 29, 1958 in Boothbay Harbor, the daughter of Ed and Nancy Harding. After graduating from Boothbay Region High School, Mary Jane earned her bachelor’s degree in 1980 from the University of Vermont in Burlington. She worked for 36 years in the medical field as a laboratory technologist. Mary Jane moved to Topsham in 1991. Mary Jane was on the Board of Trustees for the Topsham Public Library and served a term as President. Mary Jane was an avid gardener, artist, gourmet chef and enjoyed hiking, camping and traveling both near and far. She also loved reading, nature and all creatures great and small. Mary Jane is survived by her husband, Hunter Gilpatrick; her daughters Alison Harding, Meagan and Lauren Gilpatrick; grandchildren, Ava and Aiden; sister, Elizabeth Van Vliet, her husband Glenn, and their son, Alex. There will be a celebration of life at a later date. Arrangements are by Stetson’s Funeral Home, 12 Federal Street, Brunswick, Maine where memorial condolences may be expressed at http://www.stetsonsfuneralhome.com Donations may be made in Mary Jane’s name to: Topsham Public Library 25 Foreside Rd. Topsham, ME 04086

