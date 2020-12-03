Giving thanks

The Buxton Community Food Co-op provided 96 free Thanksgiving baskets filled with complete meals, Director Joann Groder said this week.

Groder thanked several donors: Poland Spring, Plummer’s Grocery Store, Pine Tree Garage, J.D. Variety, Sandy and Beverly Atkinson, Long Horn Horse and Pet Supply, Snell’s Family Farm, Estes Farm, Patsy Leavitt, Hannaford, Panda Market, Carol Moore, Chad Poitras and the five co-op volunteers.

One anonymous donor provided 16 complete meals while another resident donated four.

“We got so much food it was unreal,” Groder said. “We were happy.”

BEMS food drive

The Bonny Eagle Middle School Community Service Club and the 7th/8th grade Student Council have organized a fall food drive through Thursday, Dec. 10.

They are collecting non-perishable canned and boxed food and personal hygiene items for local food pantries. Hygiene items needed include soap, shampoo, deodorant, toothpaste and brushes, and hair combs.

Rabies clinic reminder

A rabies vaccination clinic is set for 1-3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 5, at Buxton Public Works Garage, 215 Portland Road, Buxton.

Dogs are required to be on a leash and cats must be carriers. The cost is $8, cash only.

For more information, call Buxton Town Hall 929-6171.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: