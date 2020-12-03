SACO — A student attending school in Saco recently won a singing contest.

On Nov. 21, the Maine Chapter of NATS, the National Association of Teachers of Singing, concluded its annual Musical Theater Festival.

Amélie Lourdeau, a sixth-grader at Thornton Academy Middle School in Saco, took first place in her division

Traditionally held live at the Olins Arts Center at Bates College in Lewiston, the competition and audition process is now held entirely online. Students from across the state of Maine submitted audition videos online for a panel of judges to adjudicate from as far away as New York City, Vermont, Massachusetts and Rhode Island. This year the online competition attracted a record number of registrants from Standish to Bucksport and beyond.

Lourdeau, won her division with renditions of “Goodnight My Someone” from the “The Music Man” by Meredith Willson and “I’m the Greatest Star” from “Funny Girl” by Jule Styne.

Lourdeau began performing on local community and youth theater stages several years ago. Her recent regional theater credits include the title character in Roald Dahl’s “Matilda” at Rochester Opera House, Tessie in Ogunquit Playhouse’s “Annie” at Portsmouth Music Hall, and the 1st Spirit in Opera Maine’s “The Magic Flute.” Amélie studies voice, small ensemble performance, and piano with Jaye Churchill and sings in the TAMS chorus. When not singing she is also an avid soccer player, climate change activist, and enthusiastic yearbook, civil rights club and student council member.

