BIDDEFORD — Winter is coming and frequently with it comes slippery, ice glazed steps and walkways.

If you are 60 or older and live in Biddeford, and need one, a local group of volunteers has organized a free solution; they will deliver a bucket filled with a sand and salt mixture you can keep at the ready, to use when your steps and walkways are slick.

The idea was borne out of similar initiatives in Saco and Old Orchard Beach, said Loretta Turner who developed the program through the Age Friendly Biddeford group. The group is on hiatus at present, but the project is ready to roll, Turner said. Deb Drouin of the 55-plus group at the J. Richard Martin Community Center will coordinate bucket requests, and Jeff Demers at Biddeford Public Works has provided a location where volunteers can get the buckets filled, she said.

The buckets will be delivered by volunteers through the Learning Works program.

Biddeford residents 60 and older who qualify may call 282-5005 and leave their name, address, and a contact number to order a bucket. A volunteer will get in touch.

Over the river, the Age Friendly Saco Sand Buckets for Seniors program kicked off in November. Volunteers from Age Friendly and Thornton Academy, as well as staff from the Saco Police Department and Saco Public Works filled and delivered 70 buckets with a sand-salt mixture to homebound residents over the age of 65.

Saco organizers say it isn’t too late to request a bucket — Age Friendly Saco runs the program all winter. To sign up, call 710-5029.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: