Making It Work is a live, interactive online series that brings together business leaders who are finding new ways to retain and generate revenue.
The arrival of the pandemic this spring sent Maine business people into a scramble, searching for ways to keep the lights on while ensuring the safety of employees and customers. Several shared the thinking behind their difficult decisions and pivots in our Making it Work segments. Now we return to ask, “How did it all pan out?”
Discussion will be moderated by Business Projects Editor Carol Coultas.
On the panel:
Mary Allen Lindemann, Coffee By Design
Andrew Volk, Alpine + Hunt Club
Mike Alfiero, Harbor Fish
