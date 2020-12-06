WALTHAM, Massachusetts – Robert G. Morrison, 66, of Pine Street, Waltham, Mass., passed away on Oct. 2, 2020, at Mass General Hospital in Boston. Rob was born June 26, 1954, in Attleboro, Mass., to the late Howard P. and Glenna M. (Markert) Morrison.In 1959 Rob and his family moved from Plainville, Massachusetts, to Buxton, Maine where he grew up. He graduated from Bonny Eagle High School and went on to earn an associate degree in electronics technology from SMVTI. This prepared him for a quarter century of fabricating and modifying computer hardware at Data General and similar companies.In retirement, Rob lived in Waltham, Mass., where he volunteered support to several organizations including but not limited to: Friends of The Boston Harbor Islands; The Organ Library at Boston University School of Theology; a Back Bay Boston church; AMC Trail Maintenance; Potter Place Clubhouse; and numerous members of three mutual-help organizations.Rob toured Germany, France, Norway, and Iceland and took countless day trips to explore New England – canoeing on lakes, relishing forests and seashores.Interests included camping and hiking (initially on trips with his parents in the 1960s), collecting AM radios from the 1930s and ‘40s (a hobby from age 11), and attending open-air popular music concerts and classical organ recitals. He relentlessly pursued self-improvement and he cheered himself and others on with his wry and ironic sense of humor. Family was very important to Rob, and his steadfast and loyal friendships flourished and deepened for decades.Rob never allowed several chronic illnesses to prevent his engagement with these interests, or his cultivation of relationships with associates, relatives, and friends, including a stray cat which adopted him and became his house guest for 18 years.Above all, Rob was a kind and considerate man who rarely forgot to send a timely holiday or birthday card to his family and close friends. We will miss those cards!Rob is survived by his siblings, Linda MacMillan and her husband David of Arlington, Mass., Stephen Morrison and his wife Diane of North Yarmouth, He is also survived by his niece, Stephanie Morrison and husband Sylvan Vogel and their daughter, Rosalind of S. Portland, ME ; nephews Scott Sanborn of Cambridge, Mass., Chris Sanborn and his wife Jeni and their daughter Sadie of San Francisco, Calif., Kyle Morrison and his fiancé, Maria Villarreal of South Portland, an aunt, an uncle, and 12 cousins.

There will be a memorial service in the spring in the Boston area.

Donations may be made to:The Friends of Boston Harbor Islands http://www.fbhi.orgCharles Webster Potter Place Clubhouse http://www.edinburgcenter.org

