SOUTH PORTLAND – William “Bill” Kerwin passed away on Nov. 28, 2020, from complications of Alzheimer’s Disease. He was the husband of Barbara J. (Tongue) Kerwin. For a complete obituary, to sign Bill’s guestbook and leave memories and condolences for the family, please visit http://www.AdvantagePortland.com.

