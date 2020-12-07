KENNEBUNK — Community members who look forward to the annual Noel Dinner can enjoy it again this year — by special delivery.

Community Harvest volunteers will deliver the meal on Dec. 24. Reservations can be made by calling 967-1911 or visiting www.communityharvestonline.org. Reservations must be made by Dec. 15.

Traditionally, the Noel Dinner is a complimentary Christmas Day meal for community members to come together and share in delicious food and festive company — but there are changes this year, including the day the meal will be delivered, said Community Harvest Executive Director Kerry de Bree.

Due to the spread of COVID-19, Community Harvest is moving to a delivery-only system rather than a gathered meal, and meals will be delivered Christmas Eve day rather than Christmas Day, she said.

While Community Harvest has long relied on many volunteers to plan and hold The Noel Dinner, volunteer opportunities will be limited this year due to the pandemic.

“We miss our volunteers greatly. We used to see many of these kind individuals once a month for our Harvest Cafe community meal and then again at Christmas,” said Noel Dinner co-chair Eva Barnfather. “I encourage every Community Harvest volunteer to join us for the Noel Dinner this year by reserving a meal to allow us to say thank you and serve you this one time.”

The Noel Dinner includes ham with raisin and/or pineapple sauce, cornbread stuffing, scalloped potatoes, candied carrots, soup, salad, rolls, and that Mainest of sweets, whoopie pies, for dessert.

De Bree said meals will be prepared and packaged at Walkers Maine restaurant in Cape Neddick and noted that Chef Justin Walker, a longtime Community Harvest volunteer, and baker Matt “Powder” Jauck have generously contributed time and space to the effort.

She said The Noel Dinner event comes just after the Project Pilgrim Thanksgiving Day event, which distributed 500 meals to community members.

“The generosity of time, space and skill by Walkers restaurant serves as an important reminder of what this season is all about,” said de Bree. “We are so grateful to be able to serve so many holiday meals with the restaurant’s help.”

The Noel Dinner served about 250 people last year. Founded in 1999, Community Harvest is a nonprofit organization located in Kennebunk, which focuses on providing food and emergency community assistance for those living in Kennebunk, Kennebunkport, and Arundel, de Bree said, and offers all services free of charge.

